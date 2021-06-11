Senior Technical Writer at GoDaddy

The GoDaddy Digital Guidance team is looking for an experienced content developer to write and help drive the creation of digital self-help content and solutions. You’ll use data to understand how to improve experiences, and you’ll collaborate with engineering and partner teams to deliver content that helps customers solve problems and do more with GoDaddy products. The ideal candidate is creative and passionate about words, design, and experiences. You thrive in collaborative, test-and-learn cultures. You consider yourself a master at making the complex simple. You obsess about details and quality, but you think strategically and care deeply about helping customers achieve their goals.

Location: South Africa (Remote)

What you’ll get to do…

Develop a content strategy for mobile and web products, manage the end-to- end documentation process for feature launches, and continuously refine the content through customer feedback and experimentation.

Work with engineering, Care, and partner teams to identify new features, understand their requirements, and document them comprehensively for both web and mobile delivery.

Use data to identify customer intents, shape content strategies, prioritize work, and recommend changes to product.

Write and edit friendly, brilliantly clear UI copy for product features.

Be an editorial gatekeeper to ensure that partner-contributed content meets our publishing and quality standards.

Apply and help evolve our style, content model, and processes.

Your experience should include…

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required

Minimum 5+ years of experience creating and editing help content

Portfolio of samples demonstrating ability to write in a conversational style for web and mobile

Experience using customer feedback to understand customer needs and shape content strategy and design

Ability to use data to back up assumptions, develop a hypothesis, and test content solutions

Experience developing content for an international audience

Ability to mentor and lead the work of more junior writing staff

GoDaddy is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We will not discriminate against any applicant or employee on the basis of age, race, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, citizenship, marital status or civil partnership/union status, disability, pregnancy, genetic information or any other basis prohibited by applicable country or local [URL Removed] you need help completing an application for a position with GoDaddy, please reach out to our Recruiting Team at [Email Address Removed] .

GoDaddy doesn’t accept unsolicited resumes from recruiters or employment agencies.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree

creating and editing help content

customer feedback to understand customer needs and shape content strategy and design

data to back up assumptions

develop a hypothesis

test content solutions

developing content for an international audience

mentor and lead the work of more junior writing staff

About The Employer:

We got you back….

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position