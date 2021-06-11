SKA Science Regional Centre (SRC) Lead

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

As the South African SKA Science Regional Centre Lead, you will lead the development of the South African Science Regional Centre (SRC) from concept to an operational facility that meets national and international requirements pertaining to the SKA telescope and respective science. You will also be part of the International SRC Steering Committee and represent the South African interests in this group

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Masters Degree in Applied Science or Nuclear Physics or similar quaification

A degree or higher in Engineering, Computer Science, or related applied sciences.

A Masters degree in applied sciences, engineering, management, or related inter-disciplinary areas.

Knowledge of portfolio, program and project management practices

Knowledge of systems engineering practices

Knowledge of operations management and related practices

Knowledge of innovation management and related disciplines,e.g. intellectual property (IP) management.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

At least 10 years experience in the implementation of complex distribute high performance computing systems, from hardware, platform, software and service perspectives.

In addition, at least 5 years experience in developing and managing IT systems development teams

Experience in developing computing systems for scientific use.

Experience managing internal and external stakeholders within a program context.

Desirable additional Work Experience

Knowledge of IT facility development, management and operations

Experience leading and participating in global scale projects and collaborations in R&D, Human Capital Development, technology and scientific facility development.

Fully conversant with latest trends in high performance hardware and software architecture and design, with deep expertise in these areas

Experience in research environment

Experience in system engineering-driven environment

Proven track record of project delivery

Significant technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects

Strong ability to lead and motivate technical personnel

Must have skill and personality to compete strongly on global basis in the scientific computing arena

Strong presentation and idea transfer skills

