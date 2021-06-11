Social Media Specialist at Afrika Tikkun

Jun 11, 2021

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST

REPORTING TO

Marketing Team Leader

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

None but works closely with center Marketing Coordinators

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

Must have social media management skills to architect and enhance organisations social media presences, including interacting with donors, clients and other key stakeholders, promoting brand-focused interactive and engaging content, and expanding opportunities for fundraising.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Creates marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation, and implementation schedules
  • Ensures brand consistency in marketing and social media messages by working with various department members, including operations, fundraising, and centre teams
  • Collects donor/client data and analyses interactions and visits, plus uses this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future social media strategies and campaigns
  • Reports progress to senior management
  • Grows and expands company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increases presence on existing platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
  • Researches and monitors activity of organisation competitors
  • Works closely with the International Fundraising Manager to align on global content

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric (Grade 12).
  • Digital Marketing Diploma
  • Degree in Communications or Marketing

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

  • One to Two Years of Experience with Social Media Management
  • Marketing Experience
  • Content Creation
  • Copywriting
  • Data Collection and Analysis
  • Technology Skills
  • Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Creative Problem-Solving Skills
  • Experience with Major Social Media Platforms

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking.
  • Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
  • Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.
  • Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
  • Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (Verbal And Written)
  • Technology skills
  • Creative-Problem solving skills
  • Time Management
  • Storytelling skills
  • Trend Awareness

Learn more/Apply for this position