Social Media Specialist at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST

REPORTING TO

Marketing Team Leader

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

None but works closely with center Marketing Coordinators

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

Must have social media management skills to architect and enhance organisations social media presences, including interacting with donors, clients and other key stakeholders, promoting brand-focused interactive and engaging content, and expanding opportunities for fundraising.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Creates marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation, and implementation schedules

Ensures brand consistency in marketing and social media messages by working with various department members, including operations, fundraising, and centre teams

Collects donor/client data and analyses interactions and visits, plus uses this information to create comprehensive reports and improve future social media strategies and campaigns

Reports progress to senior management

Grows and expands company social media presence into new social media platforms, plus increases presence on existing platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Researches and monitors activity of organisation competitors

Works closely with the International Fundraising Manager to align on global content

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Matric (Grade 12).

Digital Marketing Diploma

Degree in Communications or Marketing

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

One to Two Years of Experience with Social Media Management

Marketing Experience

Content Creation

Copywriting

Data Collection and Analysis

Technology Skills

Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Attention to Detail

Creative Problem-Solving Skills

Experience with Major Social Media Platforms

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking.

Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.

Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Technology skills

Creative-Problem solving skills

Time Management

Storytelling skills

Trend Awareness

Learn more/Apply for this position