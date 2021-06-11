SQL Data Analyst – REMOTE – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading financial services group and a provider of cutting edge banking solutions is seeking to hire the services of a super skilled SQL Data Analyst for a long-term contract role.

The role requires an innovative strategic thinking individual who will partake in meaningful work to meet organizational objectives.

Requirements:

Big Data Analysis will be done in Hive DB using HiveQL (SQL) or using Spark/Scala to interrogate parquet datasets stored in Hadoop (HDFS)

Experience in creating source to target mappings (STTM)

Data Modelling a must (Dimensional Data Techniques)

Interviewing business users and data owners to document and obtain data dictionaries also a part of the role

Knowledge of automated data analysis techniques beneficial

Technologies:

