Talent Acquisition Manager – German Speaking

My client a Global Lifestyle Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Talent Acquisition Manager – German Speaking.

Responsibilities:

Drafting eye catching job adverts and job descriptions

Proactively sourcing and selecting candidates from various talent pools

Managing candidate application journey via ATS (Workable)

Partner with key stakeholders across the business to promote hiring processes and delivery

Managing all stages of the recruitment process, with direct involvement in CV sifting, assessment tasks and phone/face to face interviews

Networking among potential candidates and selling the benefits of working for The Company

To find and address bottlenecks in recruitment processes

Design, plan and execute employer branding activities

Manage internal application process and referral schemes

To assist in managing relationships with external advertising platforms

To assist in managing external recruitment agency PSL

To stay updated on recruitment market trends relevant to The Company and feed back to key stakeholders

Sharing recruitment campaign reports and learnings

To partner closely with wider EMEA recruitment team

Answering general queries and administration relevant to live campaigns

Requirements

Fluent German Speaking (Mandatory)

Candidate to be based in Cape Town

Proven experience of managing high volume recruitment campaigns

An extremely high level of motivation and drive

Exceptional communication skills – both written and verbal

Meticulous levels of attention to detail

Highly attuned interpersonal skills

Confidence and experience in making qualitative decisions

Ability to think outside the box and find hard to reach talent

Exceptional stakeholder management ability

Ideally previous experience hiring for customer/client services style roles

Minimum of 3 years’ direct recruitment experience (agency or in-house)

Please send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

