Technical Lead

Responsibilities:
- How infrastructure is put together
- How applications function of top of infrastructure
- How they interact with the growing of application and infrastructure
- Be able to engage with the development team
- Manage technical independency of the release area
- Manage to guide the DBA team by knowing how the application works
SKILLS
- 6 – 8 Years’ experience
- Linux is a must have
- Window experience
- Understanding the key database concepts
- Troubleshooting
- Dealing with subject matter expert
- Networking technologies
- Good understanding of firework
- Understanding how application communicate with each other
- Controlling
- EMS
- How lines are put together (input and outputs)
- Handling any issues like the running late of release
- Murex is a nice to have
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Unix
- Windows
- fireworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management