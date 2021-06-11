Technical Lead

Jun 11, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • How infrastructure is put together
  • How applications function of top of infrastructure
  • How they interact with the growing of application and infrastructure
  • Be able to engage with the development team
  • Manage technical independency of the release area
  • Manage to guide the DBA team by knowing how the application works

SKILLS

  • 6 – 8 Years’ experience
  • Linux is a must have
  • Window experience
  • Understanding the key database concepts
  • Troubleshooting
  • Dealing with subject matter expert
  • Networking technologies
  • Good understanding of firework
  • Understanding how application communicate with each other
  • Controlling
  • EMS
  • How lines are put together (input and outputs)
  • Handling any issues like the running late of release
  • Murex is a nice to have

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Unix
  • Windows
  • fireworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position