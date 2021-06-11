VueJS Front-end Developer

A Technology Partner in the Vereeniging area is recruiting for a Front-end Developer with 2+ years experience to assist with the development of their custom software product. They have a young and vibrant team, and looking for a good fit to their craziness.

Requirements

2+ years Front-end Development experience

VueJS

JavaScript

Knowledge of C#

Knowledge of Mobile Tech (Android/IOS)

License and Own vehicle

Qualifications

Matric

Degree/Diploma beneficial

