Warehouse Operations Manager
Paarden Eiland
R20,000-R30,000 per month
A National High-end Furniture Distribution Center seeks a seasoned Operations (Warehouse and Logistics) Manager to be responsible for their Cape Town Warehouse but also manage their warehousing team in JHB, Midrand.
We are looking for a Warehouse Operations Manager that is exceptionally good at managing the entire warehouse in terms of being able to oversee and delegate that all the warehouse functions are being attended to. The team that will work under him/her would be a Warehouse Manager, a Quality Control/Dispatch Operator, and then warehouse staff.
This is a great opportunity if you have a passion for efficient logistics as you will play a critical role in innovating and driving the future of the business. The key to this role is being able to take a collaborative approach with internal & external teams to develop solutions.
Must have matric, a Tertiary Qualification & 5 years of warehousing/logistics experience. You will need to be organized, collaborative, analytical, and a communicator.
Key Responsibilities:
IT – stock system
- Use IT system to manage stock levels, delivery times, and transport costs
- use data from IT systems to evaluate performance and quality and to plan improvements
- Understand, work with and possibly help to develop e-commerce
Ordering/Deliveries
- Use information systems to coordinate and control the order cycle
- Plan and monitor inbound and outgoing deliveries & come up with innovative ways to improve processes
Staff Management
- Allocate and manage staff resources according to changing needs
- Manage staff – KPIs/Disciplinaries
- Manage staff training issues
- Motivate other members of the team
- Guide team meetings – set agenda
- Make sure team keeps warehouse in excellent condition: label goods, plot routes & process shipments properly
Customers/Suppliers
- Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers
Contracts
- Develop business by gaining new contracts, analyzing logistical problems, and producing new solutions
New projects
- Plan & Manage projects
- Work on new supply strategies
Please email your updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Planning & Organising
- Logistics
- Staff Management
- Motivation
- team leader
- Logistical Operations
- KPI management
- Warehouse Team Management
- It Management
- Ordering
- Deliveries
- Disciplinaries
- Operations and Logistics
- Matric Certificate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma