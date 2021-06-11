WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS MANAGER Paarden Eiland

Warehouse Operations Manager

Paarden Eiland

R20,000-R30,000 per month

A National High-end Furniture Distribution Center seeks a seasoned Operations (Warehouse and Logistics) Manager to be responsible for their Cape Town Warehouse but also manage their warehousing team in JHB, Midrand.

We are looking for a Warehouse Operations Manager that is exceptionally good at managing the entire warehouse in terms of being able to oversee and delegate that all the warehouse functions are being attended to. The team that will work under him/her would be a Warehouse Manager, a Quality Control/Dispatch Operator, and then warehouse staff.

This is a great opportunity if you have a passion for efficient logistics as you will play a critical role in innovating and driving the future of the business. The key to this role is being able to take a collaborative approach with internal & external teams to develop solutions.

Must have matric, a Tertiary Qualification & 5 years of warehousing/logistics experience. You will need to be organized, collaborative, analytical, and a communicator.

Key Responsibilities:

IT – stock system

Use IT system to manage stock levels, delivery times, and transport costs

use data from IT systems to evaluate performance and quality and to plan improvements

Understand, work with and possibly help to develop e-commerce

Ordering/Deliveries

Use information systems to coordinate and control the order cycle

Plan and monitor inbound and outgoing deliveries & come up with innovative ways to improve processes

Staff Management

Allocate and manage staff resources according to changing needs

Manage staff – KPIs/Disciplinaries

Manage staff training issues

Motivate other members of the team

Guide team meetings – set agenda

Make sure team keeps warehouse in excellent condition: label goods, plot routes & process shipments properly

Customers/Suppliers

Liaise and negotiate with customers and suppliers

Contracts

Develop business by gaining new contracts, analyzing logistical problems, and producing new solutions

New projects

Plan & Manage projects

Work on new supply strategies

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organising

Logistics

Staff Management

Motivation

team leader

Logistical Operations

KPI management

Warehouse Team Management

It Management

Ordering

Deliveries

Disciplinaries

Operations and Logistics

Matric Certificate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

