Assistant Restaurant Manager

Jun 12, 2021

Are you energetic, friendly, bubbly, love working with people and customers? Then this position is just right for you! We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a new Coffee Shop opening soon in the Midrand area

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Responsible for assisting with the overall efficient running of the Caf
  • Maintain excellent Customer Service
  • Support and coach Caf staff as required
  • Ordering, Control and receiving of stock
  • Effective scheduling of Caf staff
  • Managing controllable expenses
  • Submitting of relevant reports
  • Cash handling and banking
  • Ensure customer satisfaction and handling of customer complaints

Requirements:

  • MUST have a minimum of +3 years Restaurant Management experience
  • Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system
  • Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience
  • Must be smart and presentable
  • Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)
  • Passionate about Great Customer Service
  • Energetic and enthusiastic personality
  • No criminal record
  • MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test
  • Salary is dependent on experience and skillset

Desired Skills:

  • Cash Handling
  • Stock Control
  • Staff Management
  • Customer Service
  • Banking
  • Hospitality Industry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

New Coffee Shop in Midrand

Learn more/Apply for this position