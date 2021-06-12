Are you energetic, friendly, bubbly, love working with people and customers? Then this position is just right for you! We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a new Coffee Shop opening soon in the Midrand area
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible for assisting with the overall efficient running of the Caf
- Maintain excellent Customer Service
- Support and coach Caf staff as required
- Ordering, Control and receiving of stock
- Effective scheduling of Caf staff
- Managing controllable expenses
- Submitting of relevant reports
- Cash handling and banking
- Ensure customer satisfaction and handling of customer complaints
Requirements:
- MUST have a minimum of +3 years Restaurant Management experience
- Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system
- Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience
- Must be smart and presentable
- Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)
- Passionate about Great Customer Service
- Energetic and enthusiastic personality
- No criminal record
- MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test
- Salary is dependent on experience and skillset
Desired Skills:
- Cash Handling
- Stock Control
- Staff Management
- Customer Service
- Banking
- Hospitality Industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
New Coffee Shop in Midrand