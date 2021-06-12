Assistant Restaurant Manager

Are you energetic, friendly, bubbly, love working with people and customers? Then this position is just right for you! We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a new Coffee Shop opening soon in the Midrand area

RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for assisting with the overall efficient running of the Caf

Maintain excellent Customer Service

Support and coach Caf staff as required

Ordering, Control and receiving of stock

Effective scheduling of Caf staff

Managing controllable expenses

Submitting of relevant reports

Cash handling and banking

Ensure customer satisfaction and handling of customer complaints

Requirements:

MUST have a minimum of +3 years Restaurant Management experience

Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system

Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience

Must be smart and presentable

Customer orientated people skills (Customers and Staff)

Passionate about Great Customer Service

Energetic and enthusiastic personality

No criminal record

MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test

Salary is dependent on experience and skillset

Desired Skills:

Cash Handling

Stock Control

Staff Management

Customer Service

Banking

Hospitality Industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

New Coffee Shop in Midrand

