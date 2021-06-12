HR Business Partner

Qualifications:
- HR related degree
Skills and experience required:
- Minimum of 3 years experience in HR Managerial position.
- Sound knowledge of South African Employee Income Tax Legislation & Labour Law
- Experience in a company of a similar size 1000 staff with 26 branches
Job description:
- Report to the Divisional MD
- Talent management, succession planning and retention
- Recruitment and selection
- Organisational design
- Form strategic HR partnerships with other departments
- Employment equity
- Performance management
- Change management
- HR reporting
- Manage HR projects
- Skills development
- Remuneration and benefits management
- Employee Relations & IR
