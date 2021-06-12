HR Business Partner

Jun 12, 2021

Qualifications:

  • HR related degree

Skills and experience required:

  • Minimum of 3 years experience in HR Managerial position.
  • Sound knowledge of South African Employee Income Tax Legislation & Labour Law
  • Experience in a company of a similar size 1000 staff with 26 branches

Job description:

  • Report to the Divisional MD
  • Talent management, succession planning and retention
  • Recruitment and selection
  • Organisational design
  • Form strategic HR partnerships with other departments
  • Employment equity
  • Performance management
  • Change management
  • HR reporting
  • Manage HR projects
  • Skills development
  • Remuneration and benefits management
  • Employee Relations & IR

