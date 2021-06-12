HR Business Partner

Qualifications:



HR related degree

Skills and experience required:

Minimum of 3 years experience in HR Managerial position.

Sound knowledge of South African Employee Income Tax Legislation & Labour Law

Experience in a company of a similar size 1000 staff with 26 branches

Job description:

Report to the Divisional MD

Talent management, succession planning and retention

Recruitment and selection

Organisational design

Form strategic HR partnerships with other departments

Employment equity

Performance management

Change management

HR reporting

Manage HR projects

Skills development

Remuneration and benefits management

Employee Relations & IR

