.Net Core v5 and C# Developer with Cosmos experience

Remote Work

R40,000- R45,000 per month

A group of companies, based in the UK specializing in software solutions seeks a Full Stack C# Developer with solid .Net Core v5 and Cosmos experience to work on a project for their company that specializes in automated camera systems, to reduce fleet risk and protect your teams, trucks, and equipment.

This will be a 12-month contract to start with. You will be taking your lead from the head developer in their UK office. Tasks are allocated using Azure DevOps. You will access information from a GitHub repository, so you would need to have a GitHub account. Weekly meeting with a direct report. There will be guidance and training. They currently pull the video from trucks and convert and move 60-70 gigs of data per night. You will need a certain level of creativity, as you will be presenting data and receiving data, and manage the customer presentation side of things.

Email your full updated CV and relevant documentation to

Desired Skills:

Cosmos

C# Developer

GitHub

.Net Core v5

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

