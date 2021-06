Senior Civil Engineer

SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER PR ENG TO JOIN THE OWNERS ON SITE TEAM FOR A MAJOR PLATINUM MINING EXPANSION PROJECT. SHOULD HAVE A CIVIL ENGINEERING BACKGROUND IN EPCM OPERATIONS WITHIN THE PROJECT OR MINING ENVIRONMENT.

TO UNDERTAKE CIVIL ENGINEERING PROJECT DESIGN RELATING TO THE PROJECT INCLUDING SITE MODIFICACTIONS AND DESIGNS.

MINIMUM OF 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED AS ACIVIL ENGINEER WITHIN THE MINING OR MINERAL BENIFICATION PROJECT ENVIRONMENT

Desired Skills:

PR ENG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

