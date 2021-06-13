Site Manager (Industrial Services)

The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Site Manager to ensure efficient and effective production operations on site, through the effective use of resources while ensuring minimal downtime; as well as to ensure that all production machinery and equipment is properly maintained.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main responsibilities of the position are to:

  • Manage site workflow
  • Manage site work and resources
  • Manage site teams
  • Facilitate maintenance of equipment and machinery
  • Manage vehicles
  • Fill in for the Production Manager

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • Degree or National Diploma in Production
  • Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence

EXPERIENCE:

  • At least 5 years of relevant experience
  • Experience working in industrial services
  • At least 2 years Management experience
  • Experience managing teams on site (heavy industrial site experience)
  • Experience managing a workshop (heavy industrial work)
  • Experience with grit blasting, heavy duty coatings and corrosion protection

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Computer Literacy (MS Office)
  • Ability to read technical drawings

KNOWLEDGE:

  • Production best practice
  • Mechanical knowledge
  • In depth understanding of the Occupational Health and Safety Act
  • Good understanding of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act
  • Knowledge of coatings and linings
  • Knowledge of the compilation of site work / project work plans and associated documentation
  • Knowledge of corrosion prevention in industry
  • Knowledge of the mechanics of corrosion would be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of engineering would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of centrifugal pumps would be an advantage

BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:

  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress Tolerance
  • Aligning Performance for Success
  • Initiative
  • Integrity
  • Managing Work/ Planning and Organising

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Literacy
  • Mechanical Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid.

