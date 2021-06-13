Site Manager (Industrial Services)

The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Site Manager to ensure efficient and effective production operations on site, through the effective use of resources while ensuring minimal downtime; as well as to ensure that all production machinery and equipment is properly maintained.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The main responsibilities of the position are to:

Manage site workflow

Manage site work and resources

Manage site teams

Facilitate maintenance of equipment and machinery

Manage vehicles

Fill in for the Production Manager

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

Degree or National Diploma in Production

Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence

EXPERIENCE:

At least 5 years of relevant experience

Experience working in industrial services

At least 2 years Management experience

Experience managing teams on site (heavy industrial site experience)

Experience managing a workshop (heavy industrial work)

Experience with grit blasting, heavy duty coatings and corrosion protection

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Computer Literacy (MS Office)

Ability to read technical drawings

KNOWLEDGE:

Production best practice

Mechanical knowledge

In depth understanding of the Occupational Health and Safety Act

Good understanding of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act

Knowledge of coatings and linings

Knowledge of the compilation of site work / project work plans and associated documentation

Knowledge of corrosion prevention in industry

Knowledge of the mechanics of corrosion would be advantageous.

Knowledge of engineering would be an advantage

Knowledge of centrifugal pumps would be an advantage

BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Stress Tolerance

Aligning Performance for Success

Initiative

Integrity

Managing Work/ Planning and Organising

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within two weeks.

About The Employer:

The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid.

