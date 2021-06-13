Site Manager (Industrial Services)

The Durban branch of the company is looking for a Site Manager to ensure efficient and effective production operations on site, through the effective use of resources while ensuring minimal downtime; as well as to ensure that all production machinery and equipment is properly maintained.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
The main responsibilities of the position are to:
- Manage site workflow
- Manage site work and resources
- Manage site teams
- Facilitate maintenance of equipment and machinery
- Manage vehicles
- Fill in for the Production Manager
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- Degree or National Diploma in Production
- Valid and unendorsed driver’s licence
EXPERIENCE:
- At least 5 years of relevant experience
- Experience working in industrial services
- At least 2 years Management experience
- Experience managing teams on site (heavy industrial site experience)
- Experience managing a workshop (heavy industrial work)
- Experience with grit blasting, heavy duty coatings and corrosion protection
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Computer Literacy (MS Office)
- Ability to read technical drawings
KNOWLEDGE:
- Production best practice
- Mechanical knowledge
- In depth understanding of the Occupational Health and Safety Act
- Good understanding of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act
- Knowledge of coatings and linings
- Knowledge of the compilation of site work / project work plans and associated documentation
- Knowledge of corrosion prevention in industry
- Knowledge of the mechanics of corrosion would be advantageous.
- Knowledge of engineering would be an advantage
- Knowledge of centrifugal pumps would be an advantage
BEHAVIOURAL ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
- Stress Tolerance
- Aligning Performance for Success
- Initiative
- Integrity
- Managing Work/ Planning and Organising
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Mechanical Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company is an international company that specialises in providing anti-corrosion coatings, as well as a range of corrosion protection and engineering services.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- A cost-to-company package that includes company contribution to provident fund and medical aid.