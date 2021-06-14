B-BBEE Coordinator

If you’re wanting to join a forward-thinking industry that is making big changes in South Africa, it’s time to apply!

Is this you?

You’re driven and tenacious and have great report writing skills. You’re technically minded and have a keen eye for detail. You are looking for a challenge and have excellent communication and conflict management skills.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be responsible for supporting B-BBEE Transformation and Development through developing and implementing the B-BBEE action plans (Employment Equity and Work Skills). You will also assist with the execution of all B-BBEE transformation interventions and community relationship management.

This role is based within an amazing team that work well together. Your days will be varied and interesting and you’ll leave the office every day, feeling like you have accomplished something.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining an international renewable energy organisation that take pride in their contribution to a greener future. They develop, finance, build, own and operate renewable energy facilities across South Africa.

What you’ll need

You will need a Tertiary Degree/Diploma in finance or accounting as well as 3-5 years of relevant experience. You must have a sound knowledge of DTI’s B-BBEE Codes of good practice and the ability to understand and interpret financial statements. If you have all of the above and above average Excel skills and great report writing skills- this is the role for you.

What you’ll get

Attractive cost to company salary combined with the opportunity to work for a leader within the renewable energy space.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

B-BBEE

Delegate Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

