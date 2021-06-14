C# Developer at MHCM

Guru’s in developing, maintaining and supporting company software, this opportunity is for you!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- .net
About The Employer:
Key Responsibilities :
– Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.
– Perform coding to written technical specifications.
– Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.
– Perform changes, maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.
– Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.
– Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.
Skills/Qualification/Experience
– Diploma/Degree in IT related discipline
– 5+ years Software Development experience in C#, C+,SQL and .NET
– Knowledge of database architecture and design
– Ability to interpret written requirements and technical specification documents.
– Ability to code software according to published standards and design guidelines.
– Flexible attitude, ability to perform under pressure.
– A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.
– Ability to work well within a team