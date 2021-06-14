C# Developer at MHCM

Guru’s in developing, maintaining and supporting company software, this opportunity is for you!

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.net

About The Employer:

Key Responsibilities :

– Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

– Perform coding to written technical specifications.

– Investigate, analyse and document reported defects.

– Perform changes, maintenance programming and correction of identified defects.

– Create, document, and implement unit test plans, scripts, and test harnesses.

– Create and maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates.

Skills/Qualification/Experience

– Diploma/Degree in IT related discipline

– 5+ years Software Development experience in C#, C+,SQL and .NET

– Knowledge of database architecture and design

– Ability to interpret written requirements and technical specification documents.

– Ability to code software according to published standards and design guidelines.

– Flexible attitude, ability to perform under pressure.

– A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to the work.

– Ability to work well within a team

Learn more/Apply for this position