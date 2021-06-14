Functional Consultant at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a Functional Consultant to add value to the business by gaining a deep understanding of the business needs and how to implement them in the Business Systems of the company, alongside Software Engineers and Business Analysts.Duties:

  • Skill up in the ERP and CRM platform
  • Understand what functionality can be implemented through off-the-shelf features vs development
  • Take a lead role in implementing CRM and ERP features present in the platform
  • Work alongside developers to jointly deliver new functionality to the business
  • Work alongside Business Analysts to understand and document the business requirements and guide the implementation thereof to fit the software platform paradigms
  • Be involved with data mapping, data migration, importing and exporting, and collaborating with Data Science to deliver insights to the business
  • Keep up to date with new Odoo releases and functionality improvements
  • Assist in developing test plans for the software
  • Conduct functional testing on the new system
  • Assist the development team with User Acceptance Testing on the new system
  • Provide training, help and support to other team members
  • Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
  • Stay up to date with current best practices
  • Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers and developers

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BEng Industrial Engineering or similar
  • 4 years of experience as a Functional Consultant or similar roles
  • Understanding of CRM and ERP systems and concepts
  • Experience with SAP, Microsoft or Oracle CRM and ERP systems
  • Experience with Accounting systems an advantage
  • Expertise in workflow configuration
  • Prior Implementation, Upgrade and Support experience
  • Experience in a project delivery role
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel experience
  • Strong communication skills to work with business and technical staff
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Good organisational and time management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

