Functional Consultant at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a Functional Consultant to add value to the business by gaining a deep understanding of the business needs and how to implement them in the Business Systems of the company, alongside Software Engineers and Business Analysts.Duties:
- Skill up in the ERP and CRM platform
- Understand what functionality can be implemented through off-the-shelf features vs development
- Take a lead role in implementing CRM and ERP features present in the platform
- Work alongside developers to jointly deliver new functionality to the business
- Work alongside Business Analysts to understand and document the business requirements and guide the implementation thereof to fit the software platform paradigms
- Be involved with data mapping, data migration, importing and exporting, and collaborating with Data Science to deliver insights to the business
- Keep up to date with new Odoo releases and functionality improvements
- Assist in developing test plans for the software
- Conduct functional testing on the new system
- Assist the development team with User Acceptance Testing on the new system
- Provide training, help and support to other team members
- Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
- Stay up to date with current best practices
- Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers and developers
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BEng Industrial Engineering or similar
- 4 years of experience as a Functional Consultant or similar roles
- Understanding of CRM and ERP systems and concepts
- Experience with SAP, Microsoft or Oracle CRM and ERP systems
- Experience with Accounting systems an advantage
- Expertise in workflow configuration
- Prior Implementation, Upgrade and Support experience
- Experience in a project delivery role
- Advanced Microsoft Excel experience
- Strong communication skills to work with business and technical staff
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Good organisational and time management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills