Functional Consultant at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a Functional Consultant to add value to the business by gaining a deep understanding of the business needs and how to implement them in the Business Systems of the company, alongside Software Engineers and Business Analysts.Duties:

Skill up in the ERP and CRM platform

Understand what functionality can be implemented through off-the-shelf features vs development

Take a lead role in implementing CRM and ERP features present in the platform

Work alongside developers to jointly deliver new functionality to the business

Work alongside Business Analysts to understand and document the business requirements and guide the implementation thereof to fit the software platform paradigms

Be involved with data mapping, data migration, importing and exporting, and collaborating with Data Science to deliver insights to the business

Keep up to date with new Odoo releases and functionality improvements

Assist in developing test plans for the software

Conduct functional testing on the new system

Assist the development team with User Acceptance Testing on the new system

Provide training, help and support to other team members

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers and developers

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BEng Industrial Engineering or similar

4 years of experience as a Functional Consultant or similar roles

Understanding of CRM and ERP systems and concepts

Experience with SAP, Microsoft or Oracle CRM and ERP systems

Experience with Accounting systems an advantage

Expertise in workflow configuration

Prior Implementation, Upgrade and Support experience

Experience in a project delivery role

Advanced Microsoft Excel experience

Strong communication skills to work with business and technical staff

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Good organisational and time management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

