Java Developer

Permanent

Based in Gauteng

Responsibilities:

Work closely with software engineers, quality assurance, product managers and other engineering teams to get high-quality products and features through the software project lifecycle (build, test and release on time).

Writing top notch, high standards, complex codes

You will be closely working with your peers in small teams, forming part of a larger dev group

Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.

Technically you will be an expert in the following:

Obviously strong OO & Java 8 object oriented / functional skills (yes you need to know what streams are)

Solid skills with Spring (4 preferred), Hibernate / JPA

Writing testable code, the tests themselves and a keep ability to run them

Continuous Integration & Agile experience

Experience using a wiki to help build out our technical designs and documentation

Deployments – You are going to support what you build, so ensure you can

REST services

AngularJS (or JavaScript MVC equivalents).

Desired Skills:

