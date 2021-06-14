Java Developer

Jun 14, 2021

Java Developer
Permanent
Based in Gauteng
Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with software engineers, quality assurance, product managers and other engineering teams to get high-quality products and features through the software project lifecycle (build, test and release on time).
  • Writing top notch, high standards, complex codes
  • You will be closely working with your peers in small teams, forming part of a larger dev group
  • Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.

Technically you will be an expert in the following:

  • Obviously strong OO & Java 8 object oriented / functional skills (yes you need to know what streams are)
  • Solid skills with Spring (4 preferred), Hibernate / JPA
  • Writing testable code, the tests themselves and a keep ability to run them
  • Continuous Integration & Agile experience
  • Experience using a wiki to help build out our technical designs and documentation
  • Deployments – You are going to support what you build, so ensure you can
  • REST services
  • AngularJS (or JavaScript MVC equivalents).

