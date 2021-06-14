Java Developer
Permanent
Based in Gauteng
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with software engineers, quality assurance, product managers and other engineering teams to get high-quality products and features through the software project lifecycle (build, test and release on time).
- Writing top notch, high standards, complex codes
- You will be closely working with your peers in small teams, forming part of a larger dev group
- Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.
Technically you will be an expert in the following:
- Obviously strong OO & Java 8 object oriented / functional skills (yes you need to know what streams are)
- Solid skills with Spring (4 preferred), Hibernate / JPA
- Writing testable code, the tests themselves and a keep ability to run them
- Continuous Integration & Agile experience
- Experience using a wiki to help build out our technical designs and documentation
- Deployments – You are going to support what you build, so ensure you can
- REST services
- AngularJS (or JavaScript MVC equivalents).
Desired Skills:
- oo
- java
- hibernate
- mvc
- jpa
- spring
- agile
- rest
- Angular
- AngularJS
- JavaScript