Mobile Developer at MHCM

Requirements
- 3+ years relevant experience
- Proficient in: Objective-C, C++, Java, PHP, xHTML, HTML5, CSS, Javascript, Javascript libraries such as JQuery, AJAX and related technologies, .NET, Boostrap, AngularJS, PhoneGap/Cordova, XML, SOAP, JSON, RESTful service APIs, MSSQL, Oracle SQL, MySQL
- APi Design and SOAP and REST Web Services/SOA (producer and consumer)
- Analysis and Design of Modular Application and Database Components
- IOS, Windows and Android SDK’s
Scope of work/supply
The Mobility Developer is responsible for the design, development and support of the Customer mobile application solution landscape. Provide specialist application development, support and maintenance services related to enterprise mobility that enable business to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate in accordance with Group IT’s strategy and service offering.
- Monitor solution landscape
- Issue resolution
- Pro-active recommendations
- Performance tuning
- Testing of new services
- Minor enhancements
- Technical design of minor features
- Knowledge transfer
- App store publishing
- Reports generation
The developer would work towards the following:
- Monitoring of Customer App Solution
- Fault resolution on any bug fixes
- Minor enhancements
- Pro-active recommendations
- Any publishing of changes to App stores
- Drawing of the reports (registered users, google analytics, etc.)
- Create and maintain standards in the repository across all integration scenarios
- Input into functional and technical specifications
- Provide functional input to architecture designs and testing plans
- Unit testing of configured and developed work items
- Provide functional input to non-functional testing, system integration testing, performance testing, automation testing and regression testing
- Knowledge transfer to resources
Please note that the position closes on the 17th of June 2016 and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- android
- ios
- hybrid
- mobile