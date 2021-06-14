Mobile Developer at MHCM

Requirements

3+ years relevant experience

Proficient in: Objective-C, C++, Java, PHP, xHTML, HTML5, CSS, Javascript, Javascript libraries such as JQuery, AJAX and related technologies, .NET, Boostrap, AngularJS, PhoneGap/Cordova, XML, SOAP, JSON, RESTful service APIs, MSSQL, Oracle SQL, MySQL

APi Design and SOAP and REST Web Services/SOA (producer and consumer)

Analysis and Design of Modular Application and Database Components

IOS, Windows and Android SDK’s

Scope of work/supply

The Mobility Developer is responsible for the design, development and support of the Customer mobile application solution landscape. Provide specialist application development, support and maintenance services related to enterprise mobility that enable business to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate in accordance with Group IT’s strategy and service offering.

Monitor solution landscape

Issue resolution

Pro-active recommendations

Performance tuning

Testing of new services

Minor enhancements

Technical design of minor features

Knowledge transfer

App store publishing

Reports generation

The developer would work towards the following:

Monitoring of Customer App Solution

Fault resolution on any bug fixes

Minor enhancements

Pro-active recommendations

Any publishing of changes to App stores

Drawing of the reports (registered users, google analytics, etc.)

Create and maintain standards in the repository across all integration scenarios

Input into functional and technical specifications

Provide functional input to architecture designs and testing plans

Unit testing of configured and developed work items

Provide functional input to non-functional testing, system integration testing, performance testing, automation testing and regression testing

Knowledge transfer to resources

Please note that the position closes on the 17th of June 2016 and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

android

ios

hybrid

mobile

