Operations Admin Manager at Wispeco Aluminium

Report to: Branch Manager

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent. Fully computer literate (Excel & MS office fully competent)

A relevant post matric qualification & Drivers license would be an advantage. Drivers licence and own transport.

Preferred Experience:

Sound financial, operations, people skills & distribution background. +- 3 years’ experience in a distribution, operations, stock and admin environment.

Main purpose of job:

Assume full responsibility for the administrative and operational management of the stockist and as part of a Management team, grow a profitable business.

Primary Duties:

Ensuring that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) are in place and being adhered

As part of a Management team assisting with the day to day management of the branch to have high moral and excellent customer service.

Ensure effective and efficient warehouse, storage, receiving, dispatch and distribution activities.

Taking responsibility for petty cash and POD/invoice control.

Ensure integration between sales and ops teams to capitalize on all sales opportunities.

Taking responsibility for customer payments (Cash Sales), assist with debtors control and implementation & maintenance of the company’s credit control procedures.

Responsible of credit notes, special product orders, stock adjustments and stock procurement.

Ensuring that all stock control and stock take procedures are in place to prevent stock losses.

Identify and improve on problem areas in processes and asset control to minimize expenses, reworks and time wastes.

Assisting management with information such as budgets and financial reports.

Taking responsibility for cheque, journal and petty cash requisitions.

Maintaining all staff records and time sheets for the HR department.

Managing stock take and stock control processes.

Maintaining the workplace and seeing that all filing and general administration is kept up to date.

Taking responsibility for the management of all assets, including an efficient neat fleet.

Ensure that housekeeping, security and safety guidelines are adhered to in all departments.

Responsible for Opening and Closing of the branch in conjunction with other key holders.

Take responsibility for driving improvement program (20Keys) within the Stockist.

Assistance and preparations with internal auditors from time to time.

Form an active part of the Stockist Management and perform any other functions that may be requested.

Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.

Desired Skills:

Operations

Financial

Distribution

Stock Management

