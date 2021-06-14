Project Manager

Our client based in Northern Cape is looking for a Project Manager to lead the entire Concentrator and Infrastructure project stream in an outsourced project execution approach from selection of competent partners, tendering & ordering, Plant design, quality control, construction, commissioning, ramp-up to the design capacity and to ensure that the project objectives are achieved.

Qualification

Mechanical / Chemical / Mineral Processing Degree or relevant

Minimum 15 years professional experience in base metal & mineral industry of which at least 5 years should have been in project management of a medium / large sized, green or brown field Capital projects, from concept to commissioning

Responsibilities

Responsible for management of the project team, including own employees and business partners ensuring the plant & infrastructure is operational within scope, time and budget as well as financial / Budget Control in terms of project management and related regulatory approvals / compliance

