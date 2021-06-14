Project Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

PROJECT MANAGER
our client is looking for someone who has initiative and drive, and who is able to work under the pressure of tender deadlines, and who is able to close sales in accordance with Company’s policies, procedures and quality standards.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Coordinating every aspect of the project from reviewing and approving contract terms to implementation of new contracts, the review of budgets, invoicing, variation orders and reporting of project status.
- Visit new customers and ensure sound customer interaction
- Review customers specifications and commercial conditions
- Perform vessel and site surveys and record all required information.
- Identify site risks and opportunities
- Liaise with other departments within the company as required e.g., engineering, procurement, works, spares etc.
- Prepare cost estimates, including purchase enquiries for bought-out items
- Prepare proposals including commercial and technical documents in line with company procedures
- Follow-up tenders and securing of orders
- Prepare and issue confirmation orders and hand-over to the Contracts Specialist
- Update and maintain proposals data bases
Qualifications, experience and competencies required:
- Served a recognized trade apprenticeship in a marine or mining background with a tertiary mechanical qualification (preferably marine orientated).
- Must have a Marine Engineering experience (non negotiable).
Must have a minimum of five years (5) in a multi-disciplined project management environment, with emphasis on the following:
- Draft and revise a variety of contracts and SLA with customers and suppliers
- Ensure the organization’s contract documents are accurate and well maintained
- Meet with customers to discuss both legal and business matters
- Maintain excellent working relationships with clients to ensure their needs are met
- Create, prepare, review and edit all contracts, financials and generate customer reports and invoicing
- Defining of project objectives and goals on receipt of contract
- Be prepared to travel locally and internationally.
- Demonstrate a solid understanding of legal terminology
- Comfortable working as part of a team or alone
- Exemplify a strong attention to detail
- Possesses superior organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects
- Must have strong computer skills and knowledge of programs such as Microsoft Office, Excel and MS Projects.
- Must possess excellent written and oral communication skills
- Must display creative problem-solving abilities