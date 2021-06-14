Project Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

PROJECT MANAGER

our client is looking for someone who has initiative and drive, and who is able to work under the pressure of tender deadlines, and who is able to close sales in accordance with Company’s policies, procedures and quality standards.

Duties & Responsibilities:



Coordinating every aspect of the project from reviewing and approving contract terms to implementation of new contracts, the review of budgets, invoicing, variation orders and reporting of project status.

Visit new customers and ensure sound customer interaction

Review customers specifications and commercial conditions

Perform vessel and site surveys and record all required information.

Identify site risks and opportunities

Liaise with other departments within the company as required e.g., engineering, procurement, works, spares etc.

Prepare cost estimates, including purchase enquiries for bought-out items

Prepare proposals including commercial and technical documents in line with company procedures

Follow-up tenders and securing of orders

Prepare and issue confirmation orders and hand-over to the Contracts Specialist

Update and maintain proposals data bases

Qualifications, experience and competencies required:

Served a recognized trade apprenticeship in a marine or mining background with a tertiary mechanical qualification (preferably marine orientated).

Must have a Marine Engineering experience (non negotiable).

Must have a minimum of five years (5) in a multi-disciplined project management environment, with emphasis on the following:

Must have a minimum of five years (5) in a multi-disciplined project management environment, with emphasis on the following: Draft and revise a variety of contracts and SLA with customers and suppliers

Ensure the organization’s contract documents are accurate and well maintained

Meet with customers to discuss both legal and business matters

Maintain excellent working relationships with clients to ensure their needs are met

Create, prepare, review and edit all contracts, financials and generate customer reports and invoicing

Defining of project objectives and goals on receipt of contract

Be prepared to travel locally and internationally.

Demonstrate a solid understanding of legal terminology

Comfortable working as part of a team or alone

Exemplify a strong attention to detail

Possesses superior organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects

Must have strong computer skills and knowledge of programs such as Microsoft Office, Excel and MS Projects.

Must possess excellent written and oral communication skills

Must display creative problem-solving abilities

Learn more/Apply for this position