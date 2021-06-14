SAP HCM Consultant

Description:
Our client requires an HCM Consultant with Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience as well as HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience. Experience in large HCM implementations is also required for the role.
Requirements:
- Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience (will be ideal)
- CCBA HCM Business Process Experience
- HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience
- Experience with large HCM implementations
- HCM Testing Experience
- Test Management Solutions Experience
- Automated Testing Solutions Experience
- Data Migration Experience
- Data preparation (support, if required)
- Data migration (support, if required)
- Testing
- Working with BSAs, BPs, BPLs to guide them in the testing process
- Working with vendors for logging or defects and fixes
- Training (support, if required DevOps testing)
- Supporting cutover and deployment
- Completing PGLS (Post Go Live Support)
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful