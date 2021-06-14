SAP HCM Consultant

Description:

Our client requires an HCM Consultant with Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience as well as HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience. Experience in large HCM implementations is also required for the role.

Requirements:

Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience (will be ideal)

CCBA HCM Business Process Experience

HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience

Experience with large HCM implementations

HCM Testing Experience

Test Management Solutions Experience

Automated Testing Solutions Experience

Data Migration Experience

Data preparation (support, if required)

Data migration (support, if required)

Testing

Working with BSAs, BPs, BPLs to guide them in the testing process

Working with vendors for logging or defects and fixes

Training (support, if required DevOps testing)

Supporting cutover and deployment

Completing PGLS (Post Go Live Support)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position