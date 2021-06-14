SAP HCM Consultant

Jun 14, 2021

Description:

Our client requires an HCM Consultant with Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience as well as HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience. Experience in large HCM implementations is also required for the role.

Requirements:

  • Legacy SAP HCM Process Experience (will be ideal)
  • CCBA HCM Business Process Experience
  • HCM Hire-to-retire Process Experience
  • Experience with large HCM implementations
  • HCM Testing Experience
  • Test Management Solutions Experience
  • Automated Testing Solutions Experience
  • Data Migration Experience
  • Data preparation (support, if required)
  • Data migration (support, if required)
  • Testing
  • Working with BSAs, BPs, BPLs to guide them in the testing process
  • Working with vendors for logging or defects and fixes
  • Training (support, if required DevOps testing)
  • Supporting cutover and deployment
  • Completing PGLS (Post Go Live Support)

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

