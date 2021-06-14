Senior Back End Software Developer (CH685) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy.

We are looking for an experienced Back End Developer to produce high quality software solutions. Youll be part of a cross-functional team thats responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

About the company

We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. We are part of a larger family of companies.

The position

As a back end Developer, you should be comfortable around back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player. Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a bonus, but is not required.

Position competencies

Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions

Design and implement cloud based back-end solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Facilitate clear communications with and around the team

Technical experience

We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:

Software and Architecture design

Cloud computing using AWS or GCP

using AWS or GCP js, Python or other language used in cloud computing

or other language used in cloud computing Experience with Relational and NoSQL databases

Linux, Docker

CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Requirements

Minimum 8 years of development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Non-Technical Characteristics

Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker

Perseverance

Ability to work under pressure

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excitement about technology

Ability to effectively manage complex projects and priorities

Perks

Work within an experienced and dynamic team

Innovative, fast paced and fun work environment

Flexible, outcomes-oriented culture

We are serious about work-life balance

Daily meals and great coffee at the office

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position