Senior Technician

The Role: Essential functions:
- Monitor network and perform necessary maintenance to support network.
- Repair wireless equipment.
- Administrative duties.
- Log tickets.
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues.
- Hardware/software setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot.
- Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment, DNS and desktop hardware and software applications. Safety and Prevention planning and control.
- Deliver services as required by SLA??s. 3rd level support through taking calls and handling the incidents or service requests
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12.
- A+, N+
- CCNA qualification.
Experience required:
- Minimum 3 years experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology. Advanced computer literacy.
- Networking literacy (A+, N+ and CCNA).
- Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
- Wireless/Telecoms experience (minimum 3 years)
- Tetra or Two way radio experience