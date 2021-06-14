SQL DBA Engineer

FOR EMIGRATION TO NETHERLANDS – Client arranges and carries cost for working VISA and flight ticket to Netherlands once successful.

Our client is looking for a highly skilled engineer in this global organization who will be at the heart of our engineering teams: building solutions, ensuring continuity and performance of databases and empower client to deliver highly creative automated solutions.

WHAT WILL YOU WORK ON

You will take role and responsibility not only on providing 7/24 support on MSSQL and MySQL databases but also engineering efforts to align with client`s digital strategy which is fast-paced in innovation and change. You will turn complex, technical requirements into simple, elegant solutions. Well-defined, modularized solutions are needed to provide consistent security, reliability, observability and re-use such as self-healing monitoring systems, predictive capacity automation. You will produce best-in-class engineering for these services, components and automations. You will also be responsible to expand existing systems to manage, support, and continue to evolve the overall architecture to support its continued growth and expanding role.

WHO WILL YOU WORK WITH

You will partner with application development teams, product teams, cloud engineering teams to develop best-in-class product adhering to client’s standards .

YOUR PROFILE

EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS / SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related discipline, or equivalent experience required.

5+ years extensive MS SQL Server database experience with a passion to learn required

Heavy working experience managing and automating SQL Server with Powershell

Strong decision-making skills, take charge personality, and the ability to drive a plan to completion.

Ability to work flexible hours as required by business priorities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English, and customer service.

Advanced analytical and creative skills that demonstrate resourcefulness in problem solving and optimization of design.

Ability to communicate information and issues clearly and succinctly with both technical and non-technical personnel.

Self-manage work and complete systems and database related projects independently, on a team, and while leading a team.

Passion for learning new technologies, patterns, and practices in order to drive innovation.

Experience with cloud database technologies in AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba

Knowledge on SQL server migration & upgrade.

Brief knowledge on migrating & upgrading SSIS packages .

Deep understanding on capturing SQL Server & Windows performance bottleneck and resolving them.

Deep knowledge on SQL Server backup & restore

SQL server DBA experience including writing complex queries. Should be able to handle and manage SQL servers like other DBAs today.

Should have worked/working as Database Administrator (SQL + MySQL) and aware of all administration activities.

Good experience with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS technology from deployment and maintenance perspective.

Able to work in a continuous improvement methodology (CI/CD)

Ability to work effectively, managing multiple priorities

Ability to work in a distributed team across multiple time zones

Good understanding and ability to work in agile teams while keeping on operational support

Experience working across silos in change-controlled environments and a globally distributed workforce

Experience with mission critical, 24×7 systems

Experience with professional software engineering best practices for the full software

development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control

management, build processes, testing and operations

Experience in MySQL is preferred

Experience in MS SQL 2012 – 2019 is preferred

To apply for this opportunity and emigrate to Netherlands, submit your detailed and updated CV wiht cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

Desired Skills:

SQL

MySQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

