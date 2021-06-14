FOR EMIGRATION TO NETHERLANDS – Client arranges and carries cost for working VISA and flight ticket to Netherlands once successful.
SQL DBA Engineer
Our client is looking for a highly skilled engineer in this global organization who will be at the heart of our engineering teams: building solutions, ensuring continuity and performance of databases and empower client to deliver highly creative automated solutions.
WHAT WILL YOU WORK ON
You will take role and responsibility not only on providing 7/24 support on MSSQL and MySQL databases but also engineering efforts to align with client`s digital strategy which is fast-paced in innovation and change. You will turn complex, technical requirements into simple, elegant solutions. Well-defined, modularized solutions are needed to provide consistent security, reliability, observability and re-use such as self-healing monitoring systems, predictive capacity automation. You will produce best-in-class engineering for these services, components and automations. You will also be responsible to expand existing systems to manage, support, and continue to evolve the overall architecture to support its continued growth and expanding role.
WHO WILL YOU WORK WITH
You will partner with application development teams, product teams, cloud engineering teams to develop best-in-class product adhering to client’s standards .
YOUR PROFILE
EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS / SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related discipline, or equivalent experience required.
- 5+ years extensive MS SQL Server database experience with a passion to learn required
- Heavy working experience managing and automating SQL Server with Powershell
- Strong decision-making skills, take charge personality, and the ability to drive a plan to completion.
- Ability to work flexible hours as required by business priorities.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills in English, and customer service.
- Advanced analytical and creative skills that demonstrate resourcefulness in problem solving and optimization of design.
- Ability to communicate information and issues clearly and succinctly with both technical and non-technical personnel.
- Self-manage work and complete systems and database related projects independently, on a team, and while leading a team.
- Passion for learning new technologies, patterns, and practices in order to drive innovation.
- Experience with cloud database technologies in AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba
- Knowledge on SQL server migration & upgrade.
- Brief knowledge on migrating & upgrading SSIS packages .
- Deep understanding on capturing SQL Server & Windows performance bottleneck and resolving them.
- Deep knowledge on SQL Server backup & restore
- SQL server DBA experience including writing complex queries. Should be able to handle and manage SQL servers like other DBAs today.
- Should have worked/working as Database Administrator (SQL + MySQL) and aware of all administration activities.
- Good experience with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS technology from deployment and maintenance perspective.
- Able to work in a continuous improvement methodology (CI/CD)
- Ability to work effectively, managing multiple priorities
- Ability to work in a distributed team across multiple time zones
- Good understanding and ability to work in agile teams while keeping on operational support
- Experience working across silos in change-controlled environments and a globally distributed workforce
- Experience with mission critical, 24×7 systems
- Experience with professional software engineering best practices for the full software
- development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control
- management, build processes, testing and operations
- Experience in MySQL is preferred
- Experience in MS SQL 2012 – 2019 is preferred
To apply for this opportunity and emigrate to Netherlands, submit your detailed and updated CV wiht cover letter / profile to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
