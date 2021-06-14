Website Developer

Jun 14, 2021

ONLY Candidates with a minimum of 4 years corporate experience will be considered.

NOTE: this position is office-based.

Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 2 years of corporate experience (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)
  • proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress
  • Experience in digital media
  • Have an understanding of brand building
  • Strong layout and typographic skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Accuracy
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial
  • Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
  • Graphic design
  • Web design
  • Digital design
  • Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
  • A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
  • Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries, but corporate experience is a MUST.

Email your CV and Portfolio link to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Corporate experience
  • investment experience
  • WordPress
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Website development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Investment and Property

Learn more/Apply for this position