Website Developer

ONLY Candidates with a minimum of 4 years corporate experience will be considered.
NOTE: this position is office-based.
Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 years of corporate experience (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)
- proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress
- Experience in digital media
- Have an understanding of brand building
- Strong layout and typographic skills
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Able to work under pressure
- Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial
- Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial
- Graphic design
- Web design
- Digital design
- Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch
- A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work
- Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries, but corporate experience is a MUST.
Email your CV and Portfolio link to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
About The Employer:
Investment and Property