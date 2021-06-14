Website Developer

ONLY Candidates with a minimum of 4 years corporate experience will be considered.

NOTE: this position is office-based.

Salary is market related depending on experience and qualifications.

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of corporate experience (ESSENTIAL and non-negotiable)

proficient in HTML, Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator & Photoshop), CSS & WordPress

Experience in digital media

Have an understanding of brand building

Strong layout and typographic skills

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Able to work under pressure

Motion graphics/animation/video experience would be beneficial

Good copywriting/proof reading skills would be beneficial

Graphic design

Web design

Digital design

Adobe: Muse, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Flash, After Effects, Sketch

A creative portfolio demonstrating previous print, web/digital work

Preferably experience in the Property / Real Estate industries, but corporate experience is a MUST.

Email your CV and Portfolio link to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Corporate experience

investment experience

WordPress

HTML

CSS

Website development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Investment and Property

