Android Developer

An exciting opportunity has become available for a suitable qualified and experienced Android Developer in Durban.

Duties:

Involved in creating native apps for our clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for our fleet of Android apps.

Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.

Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Minimum Requirements:

5 years experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.

1 year experience using Kotlin.

Well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.

Strong competency in Git.

Recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

Experience in UI design.

Awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

Advantageous:

Completed the Android NanoDegree.

Working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.

Comfortable using AppCenter and Microsofts Azure DevOps.

Experience writing Bash Scripts.

