Our client based in Elandsfontein is looking for an Application Specialist to lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems
Qualification
- IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)
- Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous
- Relevant vendor and industry certifications, ie Microsoft, advantageous
- Sound general IT knowledge and systems background
- High level architecture design skills
- Proven track record implementing IT systems
- 3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting
- Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases
- Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles
- Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2
- Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation software like Automation Anywhere
- SAP experience
Responsibilities
- Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.
- Develop or lead the development of new business automation and robotic processes
- Manage the end-to-end process of implementing System Integration and Automation processes.
- Monitor systems performance
- Communicate and Collaborate effectively with business, external business partners and all supporting teams
- Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization
- Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision
- Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the System Integration and Automation space
- Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations
- Taking the lead in all system & integration projects
- Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle
- Performing the detailed systems analysis and/or integration analysis.
- Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems
