Application Specialist

Our client based in Elandsfontein is looking for an Application Specialist to lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems

Qualification

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science)

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, ie Microsoft, advantageous

Sound general IT knowledge and systems background

High level architecture design skills

Proven track record implementing IT systems

3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation software like Automation Anywhere

SAP experience

Responsibilities

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation and robotic processes

Manage the end-to-end process of implementing System Integration and Automation processes.

Monitor systems performance

Communicate and Collaborate effectively with business, external business partners and all supporting teams

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization

Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the System Integration and Automation space

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations

Taking the lead in all system & integration projects

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle

Performing the detailed systems analysis and/or integration analysis.

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems

