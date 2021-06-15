Business Analyst (Banking)

Role Purpose:

Conduct analysis of business needs in an agile fashion in order to provide software application solutions as well as end to end business enabled by ensure business processes are fit for purpose to focus on delivering business value. Together with a range of business, technical and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives.

Experience and Qualifications:

5+ years banking industry experience

5+ years’ experience as a business analyst

2+ years Process analysis

Client journey mapping

Relevant degree

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

IIBA membership (preferred)

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification (preferred)

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Identifying, investigating and analysing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Accountable for soliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

Investigating and analysing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business need.

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development.

Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome.

Modelling the data requirements to support the new solution on a functional level.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position