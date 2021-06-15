Dynamics 365 Solution Architect

We are hiring! iOCO, a digitally native internet and creative organization is looking to employ a Microsoft D365 Solution Architect to join our established team.

The role will be working as part of our existing team, working closely with clients, leadership and support teams. You will be responsible for conceptualizing new solutions, PoCs, taking leadership on new deployments and managing client and stakeholder relationships.

Your deep technical experience will assist in developing the current teams skills and will allow you to have business impact discussions with clients and stakeholders alike.

Technical requirements include C# development background, with a proven track record in Dynamics CRM Customizations. Experience in JavaScript, CRM SDK and Azure Service Bus would be highly beneficial.

In addition, experience in one or more of the following is required:

D365 Online Capacity

Power Platform

Flow

Automate

KingswaySoft

SSIS

Azure

Please note that if you have not been contacted within 7 days of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. You are welcome to reach out to [Email Address Removed] for more information.

Learn more/Apply for this position