Java Developer

Our client based in Johannesburg for Java Developer. The Developer is responsible for translating a technical specification into a working program that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards, within an agreed time limit and agreed level of quality.

Qualification

At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level

Bachelors in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC

Competencies

Ability to: Develop detailed project plans;

Work independently and make sound judgments; meet critical deadlines;

Must have strong scripting skills; Problem solving skills; Leadership and mentoring skills;

Web application development

Web services experience

Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

Ability to document requirements using UML

Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting

Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC

Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful

Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka

Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry

Responsibilities

Contribute in Design sessions

Advanced experience in Java EE application development

Web services experience

Excellent SQL and database design skills

Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates

Produce code that is easily maintainable

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications

Adheres to technical standards

Produce code that is well documented

Assist other Developers

Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews

Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards

Prepare Technical specifications

Perform Unit and System Testing

Work closely with Systems Analyst

Develop innovative solutions

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to

Adherence to time deadlines

Mentoring of junior developers

