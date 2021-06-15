Java Developer

Jun 15, 2021

Our client based in Johannesburg for Java Developer. The Developer is responsible for translating a technical specification into a working program that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards, within an agreed time limit and agreed level of quality.

Qualification

  • At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level
  • Bachelors in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC

Competencies

  • Ability to: Develop detailed project plans;
  • Work independently and make sound judgments; meet critical deadlines;
  • Must have strong scripting skills; Problem solving skills; Leadership and mentoring skills;
  • Web application development
  • Web services experience
  • Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
  • Ability to document requirements using UML
  • Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
  • Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting
  • Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC
  • Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful
  • Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
  • Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
  • Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka
  • Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry

Responsibilities

  • Contribute in Design sessions
  • Advanced experience in Java EE application development
  • Web services experience
  • Excellent SQL and database design skills
  • Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code
  • Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates
  • Produce code that is easily maintainable
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications
  • Adheres to technical standards
  • Produce code that is well documented
  • Assist other Developers
  • Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews
  • Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards
  • Prepare Technical specifications
  • Perform Unit and System Testing
  • Work closely with Systems Analyst
  • Develop innovative solutions
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
  • Adherence to time deadlines
  • Mentoring of junior developers

