Our client based in Johannesburg for Java Developer. The Developer is responsible for translating a technical specification into a working program that meets the specification, within the overall project architecture and standards, within an agreed time limit and agreed level of quality.
Qualification
- At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level
- Bachelors in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC
Competencies
- Ability to: Develop detailed project plans;
- Work independently and make sound judgments; meet critical deadlines;
- Must have strong scripting skills; Problem solving skills; Leadership and mentoring skills;
- Web application development
- Web services experience
- Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
- Ability to document requirements using UML
- Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
- Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting
- Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC
- Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful
- Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
- Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
- Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka
- Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry
Responsibilities
- Contribute in Design sessions
- Advanced experience in Java EE application development
- Excellent SQL and database design skills
- Possess advanced programming logic and ability to write pseudo-code
- Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates
- Produce code that is easily maintainable
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications
- Adheres to technical standards
- Produce code that is well documented
- Assist other Developers
- Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews
- Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards
- Prepare Technical specifications
- Perform Unit and System Testing
- Work closely with Systems Analyst
- Develop innovative solutions
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
- Adherence to time deadlines
- Mentoring of junior developers
