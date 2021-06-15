Junior IT Systems Engineer

Our client, a leading manufacturing company seeks to appoint an experienced Junior I.T Systems Engineer that can provide support to an already successful yet growing organization. The successful incumbent will be required to control all aspects of I.T and translate business needs into deliverables.

Job Duties

Install, Configure, maintain, and update all Servers/desktop/laptop/mobile devices, software/hardware for the entire company.

Monitor, troubleshoot, track, and resolve Help Desk Support tickets through Support Channels.

Remotely troubleshoot issues for offsite users using Remote Access Software.

Create/maintain Technology procedures related documentation and upload/update them using WeShare.

Perform Installations / Maintenance for Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Network Drives, Network Security & IT Equipment including printers.

Provide first-level contact and problem resolution for all users with hardware, software, and applications.

Assist in training initiatives to new and current employees with Software.

Maintains a thorough knowledge of the organization and adheres to all organizational standards.

Assist with IT Management with Projects and other Tasks as needed and assigned by group IT.

Assist with IT Inventory process and order tracking.

Ensure all assigned tasks are completed in a timely manner and ensure deadlines are met.

Ability to communicate effectively in Person, via Telephone & other electronic methods.

Ability to think out of the box to resolve technical and other issues.

Experience Building & Managing Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange & VM Ware

Security and antivirus systems

End-User Support

Server Installation & Configuration

LANWAN configuration and support

Ethernet, Fibre, VSAT, Wireless Network installations and support

Software installation and support

Knowledge of data backup and backup cycle (through veeam / arcserv / Vranger / Backup exec …)

Asset Management

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 –

Diploma/Btech in IT hardware/ software and infrastructure support –

A+ N+ MCSE Qualification –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Network Administration and Hardware maintenance. –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as IT technician or 2 years as Senior IT technician. –

Server Maintenance VOIP Telephony & other standard technical knowledge. –

Microsoft Windows Platform (7 8 & Server [Phone Number Removed];) Microsoft Office Platform (2010/2016) Microsoft SQL Server MCafee Security System. –

Cisco Network Devices –

ERP Software knowledge essential (M3/ Syspro) –

Office 365 knowledge / MS Office

