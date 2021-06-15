.NET Developer

Jun 15, 2021

Our Client has available position of .Net Developer to join their dynamic team on a permanet basis.

Specific competencies required:

  • Min 5 years development experience
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
  • .Net Core experience (Linux)
  • Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Good understanding of C# technology
  • Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
  • Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)
  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

key performance areas and daily responsibilities

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Developer
  • Development
  • support applications
  • C# technology
  • Software Development C#
  • ASP.NET MVC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

