.NET Developer

Our Client has available position of .Net Developer to join their dynamic team on a permanet basis.

Specific competencies required:

Min 5 years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.Net Core experience (Linux)

Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

key performance areas and daily responsibilities

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Desired Skills:

.Net Developer

Development

support applications

C# technology

Software Development C#

ASP.NET MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position