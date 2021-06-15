Our Client has available position of .Net Developer to join their dynamic team on a permanet basis.
Specific competencies required:
- Min 5 years development experience
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- .Net Core experience (Linux)
- Experience working on databases, PostgrSQL and or MongoDB experience advantageous
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)
key performance areas and daily responsibilities
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
Desired Skills:
- .Net Developer
- Development
- support applications
- C# technology
- Software Development C#
- ASP.NET MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree