SAP Project Manager at Deloitte

I am assisting one of our clients based in Dubai to fill in a role of a SAP Project Manager.6 months contractStart date :1 July 2021Contractors will be working on fulfilling roles for a SAP blueprint projectRemote workRequirements12+ years of Project managementWorking on at least 2 E2E SAP implementation as PMPreferred Retail BackgroundGood communication and client interfacing skillsRetail experience (required)

Desired Skills:

SAP Project Manager

