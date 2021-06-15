SAP Specialist at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior SAP BI Cloud Programmer to join their already amazing team and will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on DevSecOps tools as well as on other Software Development Lifecycle tools..

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

5+ years SAP BW Data Modelling

3-5 years SAP HANA

3+ years SAP Business Objects

5+ years experience in Data Analysis

5+ years experience in Business Intelligence Development

(3+ years’ experience):

AWS Redshift, S3,

Glue,

Athena PySpark,

Apache Airflow

Web and client-based solutions on onprem/Cloud (AWS, MS Azure, Google) platforms

Complex Data Marts builds with object orientation or/and dynamic query

ETL / ELT competency within AWS environment

(5+ years’ experience) General data experience (SQL programming, Data Analysis etc).

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

