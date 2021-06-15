Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for an amazing Senior Security Engineer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within Various Sectors, this role is for you!

Cyber Security Engineer

The ideal candidate will have the below experience:

CCSE – 5-10 Years

Fortigate – 5-10 Years

CISSP – 2-5 Years

CCNA – 2-5 Years

Cylance / Crowdstrike EDR – 3-5 Years

Qualys – 3-5 Years

Nessus – 3-5 Years

ITIL v3 – 5-10 Years

Essential:

Security Protocols

Firewalls

IPS

End point protection

VPN

SIEM

Splunk

Vulnerability Management

WAF

Identity and access management

Load Balancers

EDR Solutions

Desirable:

Sound knowledge of system monitoring platforms

Indeni

Data Access Governance

PCI

Routing Protocols

Familiar with on prem and cloud security concepts

VMware

Special Requirements:

8 – 10 years’ work experience

5+ years in a similar role within an ICT organisation provision managed services

Working knowledge of technical documentation and experience in co-ordination with TAC

Expert knowledge on management agent concepts, redundancy concepts and remote console architecture within the supported technical domain (i.e. Network, Storage, Security etc)

Availability – ASAP

Location – On-Site in Cape Town

Permanent Opportunity

Apply now for further information!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

