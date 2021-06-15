Senior Backend Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Backend Java Developer Role in JHB/CPT -EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forSenior Backend Java DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Senior Backend Java Developerand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client

Language :Java SE, Java EE 7/8 and web services.

SOAP,SoapUi

Continuousintegration :Jenkins and GIT

Programmingtool :IntelliJ

Singleton, factory, builder, strategy, delegator data.

Mysql,postgress, shell scripting

Appserver :Jboss

Dockercontanter

Operating System: Linux

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position