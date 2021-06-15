Senior Backend Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Backend Java Developer Role in JHB/CPT -EE/Non-EE position – Local / Any
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking forSenior Backend Java DeveloperProfessionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Senior Backend Java Developerand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Tech Stack as per client
Language :Java SE, Java EE 7/8 and web services.
SOAP,SoapUi
Continuousintegration :Jenkins and GIT
Programmingtool :IntelliJ
Singleton, factory, builder, strategy, delegator data.
Mysql,postgress, shell scripting
Appserver :Jboss
Dockercontanter
Operating System: Linux
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices