Senior Desktop Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior SCCM Engineer to join their team on a 6 month contract.

The role is located in the Western Cape. If you are looking to grow your skillset within the Retail Environment, this role is for you.

The ideal candidate should have the following skills and experience:

Produce breach and other reports to identify failures and shortcomings.

Own the ITSM Incident Value chain, connect with and engage colleagues to ensure accelerated updates into ITSM, call closure and feedback to clients.

Update all client documentation when required (SOPs, Work Instructions, Build Guides and Designs)

Update ITSM knowledge base with lessons learnt and insights into recurring incidents and system-related errors.

Assist in benchmarking industry standards and make recommendations where applicable.

Ensure that overall health of the SCCM environment and always maintain an N-1 status.

Manage and own the Microsoft Security Updates lifecycle (Patch Management) using SCCM.

Perform Software deployments and Enterprise-wide software rollouts using SCCM.

Maintain/Improve SCCM Client Agent coverage and health for the client’s endpoint environment.

Create simple or complex custom reports using T-SQL/SQL Reporting Services on request from client or internal.

Manage SCCM Role-Based Access and related security.

Manage and maintain SCCM infrastructure and its dependant SQL database.

Create, maintain, troubleshoot, and deploy Operating System Deployment (OSD) images and provide second line support to relevant support areas

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

sql

sccm

sccm engineer

ITSM

OSD

Microsoft Security

Patch Management

Microsoft SCCM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position