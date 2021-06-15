Senior DevOps Engineer – REMOTE – up to R550 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A GLOBAL loyalty, rewards and commerce software, as a service company is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team!

You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver remarkable solutions to our clients.

Minimum Requirements

Experience working in start-up or other entrepreneurial organisation in a role such as DevOps Engineer, AWS DevOps Engineer, Build and Release Engineer, DevOps Consultant, DevOps Specialist or similar

Experience with AWS

Experience with automation and configuration management using Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Terraform and/or an equivalent

Experience building and maintaining real-world products using continuous integration/deployment to enable engineers to deploy code and configuration from local environments through to production

Strong background in Linux/Unix Administration

Reference Number for this position is SJ53116. This is a 6 Months Contract position based in Fully Remote work (Cape Town offices) offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

