Senior Web Developer

Our client, a Global ICT Company is looking for a Senior Web Developer to join their fast growing team.

The clients Automotive segment continuously seeks Software Development skills across all levels within the business either in order to replace turnover or due to growth. The Web Developer will be responsible for building and enhancing web-based systems for the Motor Industry

The Senior Web Developer needs to be strong in JavaScript and C#. Experience in Angular would be advantageous. Strong communication and teamwork skills are essential.

Responsibilities:

Delivering a complete front end Application

Ensuring high performance on Mobile and Desktop

Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Coordinating the work ow between the graphic designer, the HTML coder

Communicating with external web services

Requirements

Required (not-negotiable):

Proficiency with HTML 4/5

JavaScript

NET C# (MVC, WebAPI)

DPHP (OOP)

RESTful Services

MsSQL / MySQL

Preferred:

Angular

Bootstrap

Apache Cordova / PhoneGap

Ionic

Attributes And Competencies:

Required:

Strong understanding of Object Orientated programming.

Experience in Mobile Development

Enthusiastic and passionate about technology.

Work well in team

Additional must haves:

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required.

Tests:

MSSQL DB (using Stored Procedure = BONUS)

C# API (Authenticating API = BONUS)

HTML + Javascript front-end (if you can use Angular = BONUS)

Qualifications:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Advantageous (nice to have): A relevant university computer science degree or equivalent.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful

