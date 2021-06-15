SNR Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior Firewalls Network Engineer to join their Client in the Automotive space.

The Senior Network Engineer: Firewalls is primary responsible for the end-to-end management of the organisation’s firewall infrastructure.

Requirements

Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking and firewalling solutions in accordance with organisational policies.

Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.

Projects – Design (HLD and LLD), implement and document As-built on project completion.

Configure firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximise network efficiency and security.

Configure, manage, and maintain secure intra- and inter-organisational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.

Perform quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimising rules where possible.

Assist with the installation, configuration, and support of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.

Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.

Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organisational policies and principles adhered to.

Maximise network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimisation.

Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.

Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.

Provide monthly reporting as required.

Maintain Network Monitoring Tools

Configure, Manage and Support Network Access Control (NAC) Systems

Apply now for more Information

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

VPN

IPSec

Firewall

HLD

LLD

Network Monitoring Tools

NAC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position