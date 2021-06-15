SNR Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Jun 15, 2021

Our client is looking for a Senior Firewalls Network Engineer to join their Client in the Automotive space.

The Senior Network Engineer: Firewalls is primary responsible for the end-to-end management of the organisation’s firewall infrastructure.

Requirements

  • Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking and firewalling solutions in accordance with organisational policies.
  • Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.
  • Projects – Design (HLD and LLD), implement and document As-built on project completion.
  • Configure firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximise network efficiency and security.
  • Configure, manage, and maintain secure intra- and inter-organisational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.
  • Perform quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimising rules where possible.
  • Assist with the installation, configuration, and support of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.
  • Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.
  • Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organisational policies and principles adhered to.
  • Maximise network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimisation.
  • Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.
  • Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.
  • Provide monthly reporting as required.
  • Maintain Network Monitoring Tools
  • Configure, Manage and Support Network Access Control (NAC) Systems

Apply now for more Information

Desired Skills:

  • Network Engineer
  • VPN
  • IPSec
  • Firewall
  • HLD
  • LLD
  • Network Monitoring Tools
  • NAC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position