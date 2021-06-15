Web Developer at Private

Description
The Web Developer will be responsible for building and enhancing web based systems for the motor industry
Requirements
- Proficiency with HTML 4/5
- JavaScript
- .NET C# (MVC, WebAPI)
- DPHP (OOP)
- RESTful Services
- MsSQL / MySQL
- Ionic
Desired Skills:
- C#.
- Angular
- JavaScript
- SQL
- IONIC
About The Employer:
