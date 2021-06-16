Scrum Master at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading software and technology leader, seeks to employ a Scrum Master for their operation in the Winelands region.
This is a critical role to fill for the company and we do require an experienced and qualified candidate, preferably able to start immediately and resident in the Cape Town region.
- You will have completed a relevant Bachelors degree, coupled with 4-5 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project development experience on an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work experience
- You will have proven and demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding of facilitation techniques
- Intermediate working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, including but not limited to Outlook, Word, and Excel
- In addition, you will have proven experience in contributing to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organization; have facilitated and supported all scrum events: Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective, as well as performing a leadership role to support Agile teams assigned to mainly Business as Usual (BAU) work and to a lesser degree, important department initiatives and applicable portions of corporate projects and initiatives.