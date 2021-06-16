Scrum Master at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading software and technology leader, seeks to employ a Scrum Master for their operation in the Winelands region.

This is a critical role to fill for the company and we do require an experienced and qualified candidate, preferably able to start immediately and resident in the Cape Town region.

You will have completed a relevant Bachelors degree, coupled with 4-5 years of product or project development experience, or 3 years of project development experience on an Agile Team or an equivalent combination of education and work experience

You will have proven and demonstrated experience facilitating meetings at multiple levels of an organization and an understanding of facilitation techniques

Intermediate working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, including but not limited to Outlook, Word, and Excel

In addition, you will have proven experience in contributing to the advancement and improvement of Agile practices within the organization; have facilitated and supported all scrum events: Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective, as well as performing a leadership role to support Agile teams assigned to mainly Business as Usual (BAU) work and to a lesser degree, important department initiatives and applicable portions of corporate projects and initiatives.

