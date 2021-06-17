API developer at Universal Healthcare

Purpose of the Job

Development and support of all APIs within the organisation as well as providing analysis of current and future API requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

New API development

Current API maintenance

API architecture and analysis

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

Matric/ Grade 12

Information Technology Degree

Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development

Previous experience in API development

Key Competencies and Skills

PHP and Python

Java – beneficial

Swagger understanding – beneficial

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

Foster diversity in the workplace;

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination

Desired Skills:

api development

Python

PHP

microservices

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

