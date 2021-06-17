API developer at Universal Healthcare

Jun 17, 2021

Purpose of the Job
Development and support of all APIs within the organisation as well as providing analysis of current and future API requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • New API development
  • Current API maintenance
  • API architecture and analysis

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

  • Matric/ Grade 12
  • Information Technology Degree
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development
  • Previous experience in API development

Key Competencies and Skills

  • PHP and Python
  • Java – beneficial
  • Swagger understanding – beneficial

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

  • Foster diversity in the workplace;
  • Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination

Desired Skills:

  • api development
  • Python
  • PHP
  • microservices

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Annual Bonus

