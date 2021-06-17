API developer at Universal Healthcare

Purpose of the Job
Development and support of all APIs within the organisation as well as providing analysis of current and future API requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- New API development
- Current API maintenance
- API architecture and analysis
Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required
- Matric/ Grade 12
- Information Technology Degree
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in software development
- Previous experience in API development
Key Competencies and Skills
- PHP and Python
- Java – beneficial
- Swagger understanding – beneficial
The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:
- Foster diversity in the workplace;
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination
Desired Skills:
- api development
- Python
- PHP
- microservices
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Annual Bonus