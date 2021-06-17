Automation Developer

Jun 17, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Build full-stack applications as part of a project
    team.
  • Must be able to function as part of a team, taking responsibility for building the functionality required on time and to the highest quality.
  • Work under guidance from project manager and project architect.
  • Take responsibility for assigned deliverables.
  • Deliver on time without comebacks.
  • Must be able to communicate and keep up in a fast-paced, agile and complex environment.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Any development-focussed certification (i.e.
    programming). If not certified, must commit to complete a preferred certification (listed below) within 6 months at own time. Company will carry exam cost.

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCSD: AppBuilder or Certified Azure Developer.

Experience required:Minimum 3 ?? 5 years?? experience in a software
development project team.
Other than that, essential skills & experience:

  • Angular (recent iteration)
  • dotNet Core
  • MVC & EF
  • RESTful API
  • JSON
  • SQL and Basic RDBMS
  • Basic Source control (push, pull, branching, checkins
    etc).

The following also desirable:

  • Microsoft Azure knowledge / experience
  • DevOps
  • Agile development

Learn more/Apply for this position