Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town 9North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Accounting) to join them on a independent contract basis
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12.
- Relevant Degree will be an advantage.
- Accounting qualification
- Accredited Business Analysis Diploma could be an advantage.
- Relevant Agile certification could be an advantage.
Knowledge
- Accounting principles
- Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.
- Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms.
- Relationship development.
- Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis.
- Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology.
- Knowledge of modelling tools e.g. Rational Software Modeller, Visio (UML stencils), Aris.
- Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage.
Experience
- Accounting / CA experience
- Relevant experience within the Financial Services industry.
- Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies.
- Experience on Agile projects.
Competencies
- Good communication skills
- Decision making
- Analytical thinking
- Work standards
- Planning and organising
- Treating customers fairly
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Team success
- Learning orientation
- Computer skills (MS Word & MS Excel & MS PowerPoint)
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Accounting
- Finance
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric