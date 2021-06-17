Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town 9North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Accounting) to join them on a independent contract basis

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12.

Relevant Degree will be an advantage.

Accounting qualification

Accredited Business Analysis Diploma could be an advantage.

Relevant Agile certification could be an advantage.

Knowledge

Accounting principles

Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms.

Relationship development.

Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis.

Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology.

Knowledge of modelling tools e.g. Rational Software Modeller, Visio (UML stencils), Aris.

Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage.

Experience

Accounting / CA experience

Relevant experience within the Financial Services industry.

Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies.

Experience on Agile projects.

Competencies

Good communication skills

Decision making

Analytical thinking

Work standards

Planning and organising

Treating customers fairly

Building and maintaining relationships

Team success

Learning orientation

Computer skills (MS Word & MS Excel & MS PowerPoint)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Accounting

Finance

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position