Business Analyst at QES

Jun 17, 2021

My client based in Cape Town 9North) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Accounting) to join them on a independent contract basis

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12.
  • Relevant Degree will be an advantage.
  • Accounting qualification
  • Accredited Business Analysis Diploma could be an advantage.
  • Relevant Agile certification could be an advantage.

Knowledge

  • Accounting principles
  • Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains.
  • Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms.
  • Relationship development.
  • Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis.
  • Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology.
  • Knowledge of modelling tools e.g. Rational Software Modeller, Visio (UML stencils), Aris.
  • Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage.

Experience

  • Accounting / CA experience
  • Relevant experience within the Financial Services industry.
  • Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies.
  • Experience on Agile projects.

Competencies

  • Good communication skills
  • Decision making
  • Analytical thinking
  • Work standards
  • Planning and organising
  • Treating customers fairly
  • Building and maintaining relationships
  • Team success
  • Learning orientation
  • Computer skills (MS Word & MS Excel & MS PowerPoint)

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Accounting
  • Finance
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

