Intermediate Support Engineer

Jun 17, 2021

POSITION: Intermediate Support Engineer
LOCATION: Sandton
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R17 000 – R25 000 p/m (negotiable), medical aid
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • International MCSE or MCSA
  • Windows Server 2016 and above advantageous.
  • A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification an advantage.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Install, configure and support all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems.
  • Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software (desktop and server).
  • General hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).
  • General troubleshooting on all IT-related equipment.
  • Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.
  • Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection (desktop and server).
  • Assist customers telephonically.
  • Remote administration of servers and workstations.
  • Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.
  • Execute orders and follow-up service and repairs with external suppliers.
  • Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to senior engineer.
  • Assist with management of the support team and provide 1st line escalation for technical issues (from support engineers).

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #ISE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware management
  • Remote support
  • Installation software
  • MCSA
  • Software troubleshooting
  • MCSE
  • Windows Server 2016
  • Windows Event Logs
  • Veeam
  • Backup solutions
  • Remote Support Applications
  • RAID
  • Network administration
  • Troubleshooting
  • Operating systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

