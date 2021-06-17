POSITION: Intermediate Support Engineer
LOCATION: Sandton
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: R17 000 – R25 000 p/m (negotiable), medical aid
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12/Matric
- International MCSE or MCSA
- Windows Server 2016 and above advantageous.
- A+, Server+, N+ or similar qualification an advantage.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Install, configure and support all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems.
- Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software (desktop and server).
- General hardware installation and troubleshooting (desktop and server).
- General troubleshooting on all IT-related equipment.
- Respond to and resolve support calls at customer sites.
- Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection (desktop and server).
- Assist customers telephonically.
- Remote administration of servers and workstations.
- Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.
- Execute orders and follow-up service and repairs with external suppliers.
- Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to senior engineer.
- Assist with management of the support team and provide 1st line escalation for technical issues (from support engineers).
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #ISE as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Hardware management
- Remote support
- Installation software
- MCSA
- Software troubleshooting
- MCSE
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Event Logs
- Veeam
- Backup solutions
- Remote Support Applications
- RAID
- Network administration
- Troubleshooting
- Operating systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid