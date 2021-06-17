Sas Developer at iCore

Looking for a SAS and SQL migration developer with the following skills.
Experience required:
- At least 5 years experience as a SAS Engineer with experience in development and maintenance support.
- Experience with SAS BASE, Enterprise Guide (EG), Event Stream Processing (ESP), Visual Analytics (VA), and Data Integration (DI) are required.
- Minimum 2yr experience in SAS application maintenance and SAS Management Console (SMC).
- Experience in dealing with large data sets in Hadoop / Oracle / DB2.
- Expertise in troubleshooting and debugging skills.
- Knowledge of Unix and/or Linux operating systems.
- Experience in shell /batch scripting.
- Application packaging and deployment experience across DEV to PROD environments.
- Experience in maintenance reporting and managing change/service requests.
- Knowledge and experience in end-to-end project delivery, either traditional SDLC or agile delivery methodologies (or hybrid approaches).
- Dashboarding experience with Power BI is desirable.
- Exceptional communication, documentation, and presentation skills.
- Telecommunications experience.
Duties:
- Enable and drive data migrations across different data lake platforms within different technologies, for example, Oracle, SAS, and Big data.
- Perform ad-hoc analysis of data from the organization databases, write SQL scripts, procedures, packages, functions, and views.
- Develop SAS processes following existing standard structures and macros.
- Perform unit, system, and regression testing for SAS programs for quality assurance.
- Continually identify deficiencies in production processes, propose enhancements and implement those enhancements to increase productivity or reduce manual effort.
- Assist the testing team to develop test plans to verify the logic of new or modified programs.
- Maintain organizationally intellectual property through documenting solutions on the organization’s wiki platform.
- Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.
- Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions.
- Participate in design and peer reviews
- Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests.
- Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from the organization database.
- Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings.
- Job Types: Contract
- [URL Removed] Positions: 4
If you are interested and suitable for this please apply with a Word format CV.
