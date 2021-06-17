Sas Developer at iCore

Jun 17, 2021

Looking for a SAS and SQL migration developer with the following skills.

Experience required:

  • At least 5 years experience as a SAS Engineer with experience in development and maintenance support.
  • Experience with SAS BASE, Enterprise Guide (EG), Event Stream Processing (ESP), Visual Analytics (VA), and Data Integration (DI) are required.
  • Minimum 2yr experience in SAS application maintenance and SAS Management Console (SMC).
  • Experience in dealing with large data sets in Hadoop / Oracle / DB2.
  • Expertise in troubleshooting and debugging skills.
  • Knowledge of Unix and/or Linux operating systems.
  • Experience in shell /batch scripting.
  • Application packaging and deployment experience across DEV to PROD environments.
  • Experience in maintenance reporting and managing change/service requests.
  • Knowledge and experience in end-to-end project delivery, either traditional SDLC or agile delivery methodologies (or hybrid approaches).
  • Dashboarding experience with Power BI is desirable.
  • Exceptional communication, documentation, and presentation skills.
  • Telecommunications experience.
    Duties:
  • Enable and drive data migrations across different data lake platforms within different technologies, for example, Oracle, SAS, and Big data.
  • Perform ad-hoc analysis of data from the organization databases, write SQL scripts, procedures, packages, functions, and views.
  • Develop SAS processes following existing standard structures and macros.
  • Perform unit, system, and regression testing for SAS programs for quality assurance.
  • Continually identify deficiencies in production processes, propose enhancements and implement those enhancements to increase productivity or reduce manual effort.
  • Assist the testing team to develop test plans to verify the logic of new or modified programs.
  • Maintain organizationally intellectual property through documenting solutions on the organization’s wiki platform.
  • Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.
  • Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions.
  • Participate in design and peer reviews
  • Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests.
  • Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from the organization database.
  • Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings.
  • Job Types: Contract
  • [URL Removed] Positions: 4
    If you are interested and suitable for this please apply with a Word format CV.

Desired Skills:

  • SAS Enterprise Guide
  • bigdata
  • hadoop
  • oralce
  • Enterprise Guide (EG)
  • Event Stream Processing (ESP)
  • Visual Analytics (VA)
  • and Data Integration (DI)
  • SAS BASE
  • DB2
  • SAS Management Console (SMC).
  • SQL scripts
  • POWERBI
  • Agile
  • SAS/BASE
  • Visual analytics
  • Linux
  • Unix

