Sas Developer at iCore

Looking for a SAS and SQL migration developer with the following skills.

Experience required:

At least 5 years experience as a SAS Engineer with experience in development and maintenance support.

Experience with SAS BASE, Enterprise Guide (EG), Event Stream Processing (ESP), Visual Analytics (VA), and Data Integration (DI) are required.

Minimum 2yr experience in SAS application maintenance and SAS Management Console (SMC).

Experience in dealing with large data sets in Hadoop / Oracle / DB2.

Expertise in troubleshooting and debugging skills.

Knowledge of Unix and/or Linux operating systems.

Experience in shell /batch scripting.

Application packaging and deployment experience across DEV to PROD environments.

Experience in maintenance reporting and managing change/service requests.

Knowledge and experience in end-to-end project delivery, either traditional SDLC or agile delivery methodologies (or hybrid approaches).

Dashboarding experience with Power BI is desirable.

Exceptional communication, documentation, and presentation skills.

Telecommunications experience.

Duties:

Duties: Enable and drive data migrations across different data lake platforms within different technologies, for example, Oracle, SAS, and Big data.

Perform ad-hoc analysis of data from the organization databases, write SQL scripts, procedures, packages, functions, and views.

Develop SAS processes following existing standard structures and macros.

Perform unit, system, and regression testing for SAS programs for quality assurance.

Continually identify deficiencies in production processes, propose enhancements and implement those enhancements to increase productivity or reduce manual effort.

Assist the testing team to develop test plans to verify the logic of new or modified programs.

Maintain organizationally intellectual property through documenting solutions on the organization’s wiki platform.

Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems from arising in the future.

Collaborate with assigned business units to understand their business intelligence needs and devise possible solutions.

Participate in design and peer reviews

Work together with key business unit stakeholders to prioritize projects and data requests.

Create ad-hoc reports/data extracts from the organization database.

Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings.

Job Types: Contract

[URL Removed] Positions: 4

If you are interested and suitable for this please apply with a Word format CV.

