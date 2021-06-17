Senior C# Developer

The Role: A Financial Services Provider requires a full time Senior C# Developer to enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Education:

IT Software Development degree/diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience:

5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)

5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)

5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)

Essential Technical Skills:

Experience with Web Services/API Integrations

Experience with SSIS advantageous.

Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous

Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous

Experience in SSRS advantageous

Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous

Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial

Experience with Source Code management (MS Team Foundation Server)

Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Key Performance Areas:

Provide external and internal support on systems and software queries

Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features

Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary

Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently

Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization

Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases

Configure and maintain in house schedules and scripting

Automate and implement processes

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;

Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of RCS e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;

Work with colleagues as a ??technical thinking partner??/ peer mentor.

Personality and Attributes: Main Competencies:

Coaching and learning facilitation skills;

Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy

Ability to think and act systematically and strategically

Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork

Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline

Learning agility and adaptability

Tenacity

Business Acumen

Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work independently and within a team

Continuous Relationships Building

Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;

Solution-orientated

Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;

Technical and functional knowledge;

Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources

Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

Ability to learn new technologies/development languages

Adhering to project timelines

