The Role: A Financial Services Provider requires a full time Senior C# Developer to enable and add value to the business by recommending appropriate technical solutions to business problems, through analysis, design development and integration of technical solutions that are efficient, reliable and cost effective application systems that meet the needs of the [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Education:
- IT Software Development degree/diploma or equivalent
Essential Experience:
- 5+ years?? experience with Microsoft Communication Foundation (MCF)
- 5+ years?? experience with .NET (C#)
- 5+ years?? experience with TSQL (stored procedures etc.)
Essential Technical Skills:
- Experience with Web Services/API Integrations
- Experience with SSIS advantageous.
- Experience with K2 Workflow advantageous
- Experience in the following languages: ASP.net advantageous
- Experience in SSRS advantageous
- Experience with MS SharePoint advantageous
- Experience in using Agile Methodology will be beneficial
- Experience with Source Code management (MS Team Foundation Server)
- Exposure to System Architecture & Technical Design
- Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)
- Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Key Performance Areas:
- Provide external and internal support on systems and software queries
- Maintain system components and ensure reliable deployment of new features
- Taking ownership of software issues, and working with our Development Teams to resolve more advanced issues when necessary
- Documenting, troubleshooting and problem resolution steps independently
- Responsible for collaborating with a variety of individuals and teams at all levels within the organization
- Perform advanced root cause analysis on bugs and databases
- Configure and maintain in house schedules and scripting
- Automate and implement processes
- Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;
- Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;
- Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);
- Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;
- Apply governance and compliance principles to protect the interest of RCS e.g. management of risks, internal controls, security management, etc.;
- Work with colleagues as a ??technical thinking partner??/ peer mentor.
Personality and Attributes: Main Competencies:
- Coaching and learning facilitation skills;
- Ability to inspire and ignite optimistic, positive energy
- Ability to think and act systematically and strategically
- Capacity to collaborate, integrate and facilitate teamwork
- Self-monitoring, personal management and self-discipline
- Learning agility and adaptability
- Tenacity
- Business Acumen
- Sense of personal accountability and internal locus of control
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work independently and within a team
- Continuous Relationships Building
- Ability to think creatively and innovatively within area of accountability;
- Solution-orientated
- Ability to work in a cross-functional team across all IT disciplines;
- Technical and functional knowledge;
- Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);
- Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;
- Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
- Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.
- Ability to learn new technologies/development languages
- Adhering to project timelines