Software Developer

Our client is recruiting for a Software Developer in Port Elizabeth.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Skills

Strong development skills utilizing web technologies

Uses the latest modern web technologies to get the most from user interfaces

Exposure to the full software life cycle

Experience developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems

Use of GIT as version control

Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code

Experience in any of the following languages:

Java

PHP

C#

Angular

React

Non-Negotiable

Candidate must have 5 to 10 years experience

Candidate must have a relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma

