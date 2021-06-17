Our client is recruiting for a Software Developer in Port Elizabeth.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Skills
Strong development skills utilizing web technologies
Uses the latest modern web technologies to get the most from user interfaces
Exposure to the full software life cycle
Experience developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems
Use of GIT as version control
Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code
Experience in any of the following languages:
- Java
- PHP
- C#
- Angular
- React
Non-Negotiable
Candidate must have 5 to 10 years experience
Candidate must have a relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
